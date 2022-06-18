Dr Sim: Five local councils to have traffic wardens soon

KUCHING (June 18): Five local councils in Sarawak will have their own traffic wardens soon, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He revealed the five councils are Kuching City South Council (MBKS), Miri City Council (MCC), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

In a Facebook post last night, he shared the on-the-job training for these traffic wardens is being provided by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“(We are) building up Sarawak local councils (city and municipal)’s capacity. The Traffic Wardens (are) to help with traffic congestion in cities and towns,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, thanked the pioneering traffic wardens from the enforcement units of these local councils for volunteering this new task.