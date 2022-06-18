JV firm wins contract for System Package 1 of KUTS Project

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) announced that a joint venture company, comprising EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd, Global Rail Sdn Bhd and Mobilus Sdn Bhd, has won the tender for System Package 1 of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project.

Sarawak Metro in a press statement yesterday said the joint-venture was one of two companies that submitted bids to them (Sarawak Metro) at the close of the tender period on March 31.

“System Package 1 of the KUTS Project involves the supply of rolling stock, which is hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicles, depot equipment and maintenance vehicles (DEMV), signalling and control system (S&CS) and automatic platform gate (APG),” it said.

Congratulating the joint venture company on the successful tender bid, Sarawak Metro chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain said this marked another significant milestone in the development of this noble project, which aimed to modernise Sarawak’s public transportation system through environmentally-sustainable solutions.

He also reminded the winning bidder to be a responsible and accountable partner for Sarawak Metro in implementing the KUTS Project and provide its full commitment towards improving mobility in Greater Kuching.

“The development of the KUTS Project will be a game-changer, not only in modernising public transport, but also in improving the socio-economic and social mobility of the people, particularly in Kuching and nearby towns, and Sarawak Metro wants to see the success of this project,” he added.

Abdul Aziz also said the development of the KUTS Project is in line with the Sarawak government’s initiative to advance the hydrogen economy agenda in addressing the global issue of climate change, adding that the project is also important in their efforts towards decarbonising public transportation in Sarawak.

Sarawak Metro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and has been entrusted to implement the KUTS Project.

Passenger service for the ART is scheduled to be introduced in stages, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025, with full completion of Phase 1 of the project in 2027.