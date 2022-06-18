Kuching Fest: Sell more creative foods, mayor urges food fair stall operators

KUCHING (June 18): Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng wants to see stalls selling more variety of creative foods at the Kuching Festival Food Fair this year, which will be held from July 29 to August 21 at the MBKS Community Hall along Jalan Padungan.

“We don’t want everyone to sell (just) kolo mee or laksa at the food fair but we need more varieties and creative food that will attract more visitors and make the event more interesting,” he told thesundaypost today.

“We can be creative by making all kinds of food using local ingredients. Two days ago I went to the Sarawak Gastronomy Incubator at The Hills where I tasted ice cream made of pepper and they have coffeemate, burgers and all those are creative food.

“We can try to be creative because our theme this year is ‘Kuching Fest Creative Food and Culture’ because we were accepted as ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ on the Uncesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) list,” he said.

Wee also suggested that Sarawak should also take the initiative to list kolo mee as Sarawak Kolo Mee, and laksa as Sarawak Laksa in the Unesco list.

“We don’t want our kolo mee and laksa to be listed as other country’s food,” he said.

He said more than 200 food stalls will be set up and the organiser has received over 500 applications for the stalls.

“We will try to accommodate as many stalls as we can but the priority is that l would like to see more creative food being featured,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wee hoped that the Kuching Festival Food Fair this year would be able to register more than 500,000 visitors after it registered over one million in 2019.

“We are also looking to add more traditional and cultural programmes and Kuching Got Talent and martial arts demonstration will still be held this year while on one of the nights we are going to stage the Hakka Lion Dance Competition final.

“After the Kuching Festival, MBKS will be looking to organise more food related events such as the Mooncake Festival, Heritage Food Festival and Vegan Festival,” added Wee.