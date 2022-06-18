Laku: 24-hour opening time for some water collection centres in Miri

MIRI (June 18): Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) has extended the operation hours of some of its water collection centers to 24 hours a day to give ample time for Mirians to collect water for their consumption.

According to a statement from Laku today, the 24-hour collection centers are at the Lambir Water Treatment Plant; Miri Sentral, Jalan Miri Bypass (near SL Supermarket and Miri Hospital); Airport Commercial Centre (opposite Miri Airport, in front of Lot 1M Café); Milea Residence, Eastwood Industries (near Dapur Nasi Kukus Pae’ya): Desa Murni shoplots (before McDonald) and Masjid Darul Ehsan in Piasau.

Other available water collection centers that do not operate 24 hours a day are in front of Permymall (8am-7pm), Ah Hong Tudan (8pm-8am next day), Jumbo Seafood Restaurant (8am-7pm), New World Mart carpark (8pm-8am next day), Taman Bulatan (8am-7pm) and Indoor Stadium carpark (8pm-8am next day).

Those with big water containers are advised to collect their water at Miri Sentral as there are 22 water taps available there via self-service drive thru.

Water tankers may also need to return to the filling stations to be replenished during the collection hours.

“Therefore, we seek the public’s patience and understanding during this interval.

“Additional mobile tankers are on the move to serve priority areas such as schools, clinics, health facilities, etc,” added the statement.

For enquiries, members of the public can contact Laku 24 hours hotlines at 085-426626 / 085-436626/ 010-9879690 or go to its website at www.lakumanagement.com.my where they will provide status updates on the situation from time to time.

Meanwhile, Laku’s team is currently on site doing piling work on the dislocated 1,100mm water mains at Batu 7, Jalan Miri Bintulu.

“LAKU is also collaborating with other relevant agencies to resolve this issue urgently. We sincerely regret for any inconveniences caused

“The repair team is working round the clock to complete the work by 12 pm, 19 June 2022 (Sunday) subject to the weather condition,” read the statement.