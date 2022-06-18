Lee: Miri Airport Interchange to ease traffic to Taman Tunku once open on June 21

MIRI (June 18): Smoother traffic flow from Miri Airport to Taman Tunku via Riam or Miri Bypass is expected starting June 21, as the newly completed Miri Airport Interchange Flyover there will be opened to the public.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin told reporters it would be opened to the public at midnight on June 20.

“Last week, our Works Minister was here and he asked us to expedite the project. Initially, we planned to open end of June or early July.

“Today, we confirmed the flyover will be opened at midnight on June 20,” he told reporters during a site visit today.

Also present during the site visit was Pan Borneo Northern Zone Manager Siaw Ming Chian.

Lee also thanked the Public Works Department for supervising the project, all the contractors and those involved in speeding up the project.

“This area (Miri Airport to Taman Tunku) has been facing serious traffic congestion for quite a while. With the opening of this flyover, traffic congestion will be very much reduced,” he said.

According to Lee, once it is open the Pan Borneo team can concentrate on finishing works on a traffic light junction at the same location.

“After the traffic light (at Miri Airport Interchange flyover) is completed and working, the team here will then move to Pujut Padang Kerbau to complete work on the bridge and traffic light there.

“That part (Pujut Padang Kerbau) is expected to be complete by the end of June and will be opened up early July,” he said, adding the whole stretch from Permyjaya to Taman Tunku will be fully opened by mid-July.

On a traffic light system for the Vista Perdana area, Lee said work on it will commence in July upon the completion of the Pujut Padang Kerbau bridge and traffic light.

“Immediately after the completion of a second bridge and traffic light at Pujut Padang Kerbau, the team will move to Vista Perdana to construct a traffic light there,” he disclosed.