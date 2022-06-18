Many former SUPP Sarikei members return to fold

SARIKEI (June 18): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Sarikei branch chairman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii is delighted that many former members who left the party have decided to come back to the fold.

Huang, who is also Repok assemblyman, was referring in particular to Pemanca Chan Phan Chan who has rejoined the party (SUPP), which he left before joining another party (UPP) a few years ago.

Chan was among 102 in the latest batch of new membership applicants approved by the party.

They received their membership cards from Huang during a luncheon here yesterday.

“I am pleased to note that SUPP Sarikei continues to receive new membership applications, and I am most delighted to welcome former members who have decided to return to the party’s fold,” he said.

Huang said the increasing strength of the SUPP branch was reflected in his resounding victory in the last state election whereby he successfully defended the seat with a convincing 7,308-vote majority.

He garnered 10,038 votes in a four-cornered contest. Wong Pak Ming of DAP obtained 2,730 votes, Wong Kung King of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (738 votes) and Wong Chin King of Aspirasi (216 votes).