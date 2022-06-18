Mayor Wee foresees good turnout at Gawai Dayak Bazaar

KUCHING (June 18): Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng anticipates that the visitors’ turnout to the Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) Kuching at the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) Community Hall at Jalan Padungan here will increase substantially over the weekend.

He said the heavy rain yesterday had deterred many people from patronising the Gawai Bazaar where almost 100 stalls have been set up for the event.

“Many of the stalls were not operating last night because of the rain. The organiser has targeted the participation of about 150 stalls for the bazaar that commenced from last night until June 26, with its opening ceremony set for June 20,” Wee said after officiating at the opening ceremony of RNJ Swimming Academy at Tabuan Desa Commercial Centre here yesterday.

The Gawai Dayak Bazaar is organised by the State Gawai Celebration Committee.

“I believe the visitors will increase from today until next Sunday, especially with the on-going dinosaur exhibition next to the MBKS Community Hall. Apart from featuring the varieties of Dayak food, other local food and handicrafts will also be on sale,” he said.

Wee believed that GDB Kuching will be a good venue to promote and showcase ethnic food especially the Dayak food and noted that the bazaar is organised as a prelude to the Kuching Festival Food Fair that will be held from July 29 to August 21.

Meanwhile, on the opening of RNJ Swimming Academy Tabuan Desa, its founder former national swimmer Erika Kong Chia Chia, said that the academy provides swimming lessons to children aged four years and above, as well as for adults.

“We have all heard of indoor pools, but what makes RNJ Swimming Academy Tabuan Desa different is the indoor pool is heated and children can stay in the pool for a longer period of time without getting a cold or flu,” said the SEA Games bronze medalist.

“We currently have about 80 swimmers who have registered for the programme with lessons from 2pm to 5pm every Wednesday to Friday and another two time slots from 9am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday,” she said, adding that that the academy in Tabuan Desa is the second of two branches set up in Kuching and the 55th franchisee outlet in Malaysia.

For more details on the swimming programme, call 012-2399519.