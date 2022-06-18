Mirians face challenges in daily lives with water cuts

MIRI (June 18): The second incident of dry taps that hit the resort city in one week has disrupted daily living here causing residents much distress.

Repair of the dislocated water mains at Mile 7, Miri-Bintulu Road by Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd is expected to be completed today, subject to weather conditions and water tankers are sent to affected areas.

thesundaypost spoke to some affected residents on how they are coping without potable water supply.

Mirians queueing up to collect water at a collection centre in Desa Murni, Permyjaya.

Lionel Lineker Barat, 36, from Lutong said he collected water for his household use from a relative’s house at Miri airport area which was not affected.

“I’m not willing to join the long queue to collect water at a nearby water collection point. Besides collecting water for my family’s daily use, I also send water to my parents.

“We have to ration use of the collected water as every drop is precious. Can’t waste,” he stated.

Lionel added that he used buckets and whatever small plastic tanks to collect water for daily use and bought mineral water for drinking.

A resident in Taman Jelita at Miri airport area, Roger Melice, was kind enough to allow friends to collect water from his house.

“Many people are suffering as water supply has been cut off. I’ve no problem assisting my friends. Who knows, one day we may need their help,” he shared.

A mother, Connie Sylvia Mesa, managed to collect rainwater for cleaning and washing during two rainy days.

“I tried to get my laundry done in areas not affected but most of the laundromats in the city and Luak area were packed since yesterday.

“It is really frustrating as our daily routine is disrupted. Hopefully the repair works can be completed soon,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, Mohd Norhadie Sahari from Vista Perdana in Permyjaya said he had to fork out extra to buy plastic containers to collect water from a friend’s house in Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu.

“This water cut happened unexpectedly. I had to buy extra containers to collect sufficient water for my family’s daily usage,” he said.

thesundaypost learned that some affected residents resorted to staying at budget inns and hotels in the city and Riam area. Accommodation at areas not affected was reportedly full since the first day of the water cut.