New PBB lineup to be announced tomorrow

KUCHING (June 18): The election result for the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) ordinary supreme council members will be announced tomorrow, said the party’s election committee chairman Dato Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

“The results are expected to be known latest by 8am before the meeting reconvenes tomorrow (Sunday),” he said after the party’s convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) this evening.

The contest for the ordinary supreme council member posts is the only election to take place during this PBB Convention, with 22 nominees vying for the 16 slots.

It was previously announced that the party’s top posts, including the president, deputy presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents, would be uncontested.

Also uncontested were the 14 posts of supreme council ordinary members from the Pesaka wing.

This meant that the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would be retained unopposed as the party’s president for another term.

Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan were also returned uncontested as deputy presidents.

For the senior vice president posts, Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof was retained while Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom was elected following the retirement of Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

For the nine vice president posts, they are Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Dato Gerawat Gala and Miro Simuh.

Miro is a vice president by virtue after being elected as the new PBB Youth chief while Fatimah is one of the vice presidents since she was retained as Women chief.

For the Youth wing, the deputy chiefs are Allan Siden Gramong and Lukanisman Awang Sauni, while Malcolm Layang Jimbun, Roystan Valentine and Anderson Kalang Lah the vice chiefs.

Datin Sri Angelina Ujang and Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim are deputy chiefs in the Women wing, while Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, Umang Nangku Jabu and Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali are vice chiefs.

Some 2,420 delegates took part in the 15th PBB Convention at Borneo Convention Center Kuching which was officiated by Abang Johari today.