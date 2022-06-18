Premier: Sarawak in talks with Singapore to supply electricity

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak is in discussion with Singapore on supplying electricity to the island nation, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are in discussion with Singapore to supply electricity to Singapore if we have a surplus. I said Sarawak can only give up to a certain amount of 1,000 megawatt and not more than that.

“I told them if they have any investments that require energy, they should bring it to Sarawak, which they have agreed to do so,” he said at the opening of the 15th Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abang Johari said that currently the state is already supplying electricity to neighbouring Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“We also have an agreement to help Sabah in producing electricity in Sabah. We also have an agreement to supply electricity to Brunei and now we are in discussion with Singapore.

“Data centre is the nerve of digital economy. (Companies) like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, they need power. Singapore may not be able to produce the power so why not we collaborate and let Microsoft, Amazon, all these come to Sarawak and have their data centres in Sarawak,” he said.

On another note, Abang Johari said there is a need to modernise agriculture including the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

He said many people hesitate to go into agriculture, because of the perception that it is labourious and hard work.

“When we talk about agriculture, we still have the perception of farmers wearing sunhats and carrying hoes, looking worn out.

“With the use of technology like IoT, drones and others, this is no longer the image of agriculture,” he said.