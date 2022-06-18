Sabah eyes Philippines-Sandakan flight

SANDAKAN (June 18): After Singapore, the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry (KePKAS) is eyeing airlines from the Philippines to operate flights to Sandakan.

Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said his ministry was now in talks with AirAsia Philippines to operate direct flights from either Davao, Cebu or Zamboanga to the eastern Sabah Sabah district.

“The extension of the Sandakan Airport runway now fulfills the requirements for landing of big aircrafts as well as a new radar system in place.

“My ministry will continue to work hard to ensure Sandakan Airport will be connected with other cities in the region, in line with the state government’s direction in ensuring Sandakan and Tawau airports would be elevated as international airports,” he told reporters after officiating the Sandakan Heritage Trail information board here on Saturday.

Jafry said he met with a senior minister from Singapore last week to discuss the prospects of attracting airlines from the republic to Sandakan and Tawau, besides the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

“Singapore has an international airport that is always connected with many countries and if they (airlines from Singapore) are ready to fly their airplanes to Sandakan and Tawau, this will be a good opportunity for both districts to expand their tourism sector,” he added.

The first AirAsia flight to Kota Kinabalu from Singapore on April 16 marked the first international flight to Sabah after two years. Three weekly flights are currently available between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore.

The second international flight was by Scoot, Singapore’s low-cost airline on April 29 with one flight each day while the other airlines’ flying into Sabah are Royal Brunei and Firefly.

Meanwhile, Jafry said he will have a meeting with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to discuss matters concerning security to assure tourists intending to visit Sabah’s east coast.

On the information board, it shows a map of 10 iconic historical sites within the Sandakan city centre that have been preserved as the district’s heritage.

The trail starts at the Sandakan Jamek Mosque, the oldest mosque in Sandakan established in 1890, before moving to historical sites left behind by the Japanese occupation and British colonial rule as well as a church and Chinese temples. – Bernama