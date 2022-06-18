Sekuau Resettlement Scheme folks demand Felcra to stop operation, settle dividends

SIBU (June 18): The 404 participants of the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Board (Felcra) oil palm programme in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme want the agency to stop its operation in the area and pay the dividends due to them.

They are represented by the Association of Ketua Kaum Sekuau Oya, Pakoh and the Council of Village Security and Development Committee (MJKKK) Sekuau.

According to MJKKK Sekuau chairman Councillor Henry Kanyan, the participants have been paid dividends only four times over a span of 25 years.

It is informed that the area of the land planted with oil palm spans over 900 hectares.

“The demand by the 404 participants is that we ask Felcra to stop (its operations) and we have given the agency seven days to do so.

“We lodged a police report yesterday (Thursday). There’s no room for further discussion or negotiation, as we recalled there were six negotiations held last year, all without any positive outcome.

“We want them (Felcra) to pay the unpaid dividends. All the 24 longhouse chiefs (in the resettlement scheme) have already discussed with their respective villagers and agreed 100 per cent regarding this matter, and we will sign a memorandum to be sent out to the (related) minister and all the agencies involved,” he told a press conference here yesterday, where Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai, the association’s chairman TR Labang Ayon, and MJKKK Sekuau deputy chairman TR Siba Tulu were also present.

Moreover, Henry did not discount the possibility of resorting to legal action should Felcra fail to respond within the set deadline.

“We would proceed with legal action if Felcra failed to respond to our request for them to stop their operations in Sekuau Resettlement Scheme and made out the unpaid dividends to the 404 participants, within seven days.

“At the same time, though, it is also our hope that the federal and state governments could assist in resolving this long standing issue.

“The residents of Sekuau Resettlement Scheme have been very patient and have given Felcra enough time to improve the situation, but which they have failed to do,” he added.

When asked about the sum of the unpaid dividends, Henry was uncertain as the distribution formula was never made known to them.

However, he said he was informed that the last payment was made in 2017.

When enquired if Felcra would be allowed to continue its operation in the area should it settle the dividends, Henry said this would depend on the wishes of the affected residents.

“If the residents agree for Felcra to continue, then they can (continue); but if the residents are not in favour of it, then Felcra would have to move out,” he said.

In addition, Henry expressed dismay over no effort on Felcra’s part in providing educational aid to the participants’ children as what it had promised before.

“Felcra has never provided any development to the folks (in Sekuau) – a far cry from their CSR (corporate social responsibility). Felcra also never made efforts to build houses of worship.”