Uggah: Thanks to GPS, S’wak enjoying more autonomy compared to 5 years ago

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak is enjoying its autonomy in the last five years as never before thanks to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) efforts, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this was clearly reflected in the implementation of political, administrative and development agendas and policies which have benefitted the ‘rakyat’ and state.

“The formation of GPS is a wise and bold move.

“GPS, led by Sarawak people for Sarawak to protect the rights of Sarawak, has enabled us to fight for the rights of Sarawak according to the ‘acuan’ (framework) of Sarawak,” he said at the opening of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Convention, or triennial general meeting, today.

Uggah, who is PBB deputy president, said this achievement was being celebrated at the PBB Convention.

“We have much to celebrate this Perhimpunan Agung—first and foremost, we are celebrating our stunning victory in the 12th State Election last year.

“GPS won 76 of the 82 seats contested, and our beloved party PBB won all 47 seats. Our people chose to unite solidly behind us and give us their staunchest support. At the time, our party leaders, workers and machinery put in their best efforts to ensure this victory,” he said.

On a related matter, Uggah said all 82 branches in PBB unanimously agreed to retain Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg uncontested as party president for another term.

He said this was due to the many achievements for Sarawak achieved under PBB and the GPS government led by Abang Johari, who proved to be a capable leader with integrity, vision, courage, decisiveness and smarts in finding sources of revenue for Sarawak.

“We are all grateful for the services and leadership of YAB (Abang Johari). We are fully behind you, sir! You will never walk alone,” he said.

According to Uggah, PBB was confident under Abang Johari’s leadership, the party will ensure the stability, prosperity and glory of Sarawak.

“To all members of PBB, let us continue to be united, cooperate with each other and be highly disciplined so GPS, and PBB in particular, will win big in the coming 15th General Election,” he added.

Touching on the past five years, Uggah said Sarawak has witnessed rapid and comprehensive project implementation.

This includes infrastructure projects such as roads, electricity and water supply as well as bridges, including three which were cancelled by the previous Pakatan Harapan government such as the Btg Rambungan, Btg Lupar and Btg Igan bridges.

He also said Sarawak witnessed the construction of a Second Trunk Road project costing RM6 billion, Coastal Road costing RM5 billion, Projek Rakyat (RM7.8 billion), Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (RM5.7 billion), Electricity Supply Project (RM2.8 billion) and Water Supply Project (RM3.89 billion).

Aside from that, the government has formed five development agencies such as Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA), Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA), and Sri Aman Development Agency (SADA).

Each development agency has been allocated RM1.5 billion to implement development projects in respective regions.

“So now you can see many roads, bridges and so on being built in the whole of Sarawak,” he said.

According to him again, Sarawak succeeded in implementing it because it was sourced through the Sales Tax for Crude Oil and Gas which has collected RM8.54 billion since 2019 and Alternative Funding through Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) which has approved a fund of RM9.7 billion.

“This fund is over and above the normal state budget. With this, Sarawak can accelerate the implementation of its development projects,” he added.