Undi18: PBB coming up with programmes to attract youths

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak saw an increase of 675,077 new voters as of Dec 31 last year, following the implementation of automatic voters registration and lowering the voting age to 18 (Undi18), said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president said 66 per cent out of these new voters are aged 18 to 29.

Given this, he said PBB is set to amend its Constitution during this Convention to allow for the setting up of a Youth Movement to accommodate this youth group.

“The setting up of a Youth Movement will be debated during the main Convention and we will see how the (PBB) Constitution will be amended,” he said after opening the PBB Youth and Women Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

Uggah said PBB as well as other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties – Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) must attract youths aged 18 and above to join them.

Failing which, he said these youths may consider joining the other parties such as the opposition.

“We must make sure we invite them (youths aged 18 and above) to join us. The non-Bumiputera can join SUPP, PRS or PDP. If not, they will go to other parties, that will be very sad.”

Uggah pointed out Generation Z are youths aged 18 to 29, are active on social media and familiar with mobile systems and digital technology.

In light of this, he said PBB must come up with programmes that could attract this youth group so that they will not be lured by the opposition.

He appealed to the PBB Youth and Women wings to bring youths aged 18 to 29 to join the party’s programmes and explain to them their struggles.

Among those present were PBB Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and outgoing Youth chief Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.