Villagers seek clarification on status of their kampung

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Residents of Kampung Loro Kecil in Kudat are urging the relevant authorities to clear the air about the ownership of the land their village is built on.

According to its village chief Jeffry Andorog, the 280 odd villagers are worried that they may be evicted from the land Kampung Loro Kecil was built on more than 60 years ago.

“We heard that the land has been acquired and will be developed. We therefore seek a clarification (from the relevant authorities) on the status of our kampung because we were never informed or consulted on the matter,” he said.

Several villagers of Kampung Loro Kecil recently held a peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged land acquisition and their impending eviction. Sabah STAR Tanjung Kapor vice division chief Shawn Davey was among the protestors.

Shawn expressed his concern over the possibility that the villagers will be evicted if the land has been acquired by another party.

He said that the villagers contacted him for assistance to get an explanation about the situation from those responsible.

Shawn claimed that most of the villagers in Kampung Loro Kecil are elderly folks and some of them are more than 80 years old and this means that the village was established a long time ago.

Also present during the demonstration were former village chief Justin Magempit and counsel representing the villagers, Rhubaica Munira Abdul Samat.