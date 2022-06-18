Violet Yong: Many applicants lament BKS 7.0, 7.0 Plus disbursement delay

KUCHING (June 18): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has urged the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to increase its manpower to speed up the disbursement of Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) 7.0 and 7.0 Plus to businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Malaysia is already three months into the endemic phase since April 1. The promised one-off financial assistance of BKSS 7.0 for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and BKSS 7.0 Plus for Micro Businesses respectively, announced by the Sarawak Government in August 2021 which are supposed to assist the business sectors to tide over difficult time during Covid-19 pandemic, have not completed processing and disbursed to all qualified applicants,” she said in a statement.

Many eligible companies which had applied for the financial aid were clueless as to the status of their applications, she added.

The assemblywoman and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen met EPU director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and his team on Friday to follow up on the matter.

During the meeting, she handed over the list of companies which had sought assistance from her but had not yet received the promised aid.

“During the meeting, EPU revealed that there are about 7000 applications which have yet to be verified and the unit is working hard to finalise.

“When we asked about the time schedule to complete verifying and disbursing the financial aid, EPU officer responsible for this BKSS7.0 and 7.0 Plus did not give a definite answer to it but stressed that they will do their best to process it as soon as possible as the verification process is a tedious task.

“Many applicants expressed great disappointment with the state government for taking more than eight months to handle and process the applications. In addition, the problem of not having a special service line to enable the public to call and check on the status of applications for BKSS 7.0 and 7.0 Plus also gives rise to people’s frustration over the issue,” she added.

During the meeting, she also urged for another chance to be given to applicants to rectify any error in information submitted earlier or who missed the re-submission deadline earlier this year.