Caely Board hit with another legal action filed by EGM requisitionists

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the outcome of the extraordinary general meeting of Caely Holdings Bhd (Caely) held on June 15, 2022 whereby its board of directors had been removed by its shareholders except for Datin Fong Nyok Yoon and four new directors were appointed, the incumbent board of directors had refused to recognise and give effect to the resolutions passed thereat.

As such, the requisitionists of the EGM had filed a legal action against the company to amongst others seek for a declaration that the continued EGM was validly held (main action).

Pending the determination of the main action, the requisitionists also sought for an injunction to restrain the incumbent board of directors of the company from acting and/or holding themselves as directors of the company, including but not limited to approving and making payments whatsoever unless such payments are made for purposes of the company’s ordinary course of business and day to day operations, appointing any additional directors to fill any casual vacancies, approving and/or executing any private sales, private placements or any other methods and means to dispose of the shares of the Company aside from the open market pending disposal of the Main Action.

To recap, on June 15, an EGM was held where 4 new directors appointed to the board. The new directors appointed to Caely’s board are Leong Seng Wui, Datuk Kang Chez Chiang, Ng Keok Chai and Krishnan Dorairaju. Leong is also the current group executive director of Green Packet Bhd.

One existing director, Fong, who is the non-executive non-independent director, remains.

In a scene during the EGM, Caely’s existing group executive chairman Datuk Loh Ming Choon said that pending final determination of a lawsuit in court, he declared that the EGM is adjourned and dismissed all directors from the meeting.

The requisitionists continued with the meeting as the adjournment was improper.