Contractor of Long Busang Clinic may get the sack

KUCHING (June 19): The Public Work Department (JKR) is considering terminating the contractor doing the Long Busang Clinic project.

It said they were now in the process of issuing a termination of contract notice to the contractor.

“The reason for the delay was due to internal issues of the contractor, leading to the poor management and performance, and delay in the delivery of construction materials to the site,” it said in a reply to a report in The Borneo Post yesterday.

The reply was made through Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang.

According to JKR, another factor that caused the delay was the flood that hit the area last year, which washed away building materials inside the store at the site.

It added that the project had not progressed since January this year. The actual physical progress was only 30.93 per cent from the scheduled 84.1 per cent, a delay of 508 days or 53.17 per cent.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak had questioned the federal government on the status of the Long Busan Clinic in Belaga.

Its information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit said the RM3 million project was supposed to be completed next month.

“It is supposed to be completed on July 24 this year. When will it be fully completed?

“Has this project, which started in 2015, become a white elephant project and without any possibility of completion?” he asked.

Abun, who is also PKR Hulu Rajang chairman, said he had received many complaints from the Long Busang folk about the project.