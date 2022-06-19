Cops tracking down man in road bully incident at Jalan Pasar Sungai Maong

KUCHING (June 19): The Padawan district police are currently tracking down a man who is believed to be involved in a road bully incident at Jalan Pasar Sungai Maong here yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a 30-second video clip of the incident had gone viral, where the the suspect could be seen stopping his vehicle in the middle of the road and confronted the victim who was inside her car.

“The video clip was recorded by the victim around 11.30am at Jalan Pasar Sungai Maong,” added Abang Zainal.

He added that police are investigating the incident under Section 506/509 of the Penal Code after a report on the incident was received.

Those with information on the incident is to call the Padawan district police headquarters at 082-862233.