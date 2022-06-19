Covid-19 situation improves in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Sabah’s recorded 93 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which was a drop of 34 cases from 127 the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the overall Covid-19 situation has improved with 19 districts reported zero new case in the last 24 hours, compared to 12 districts that recorded no new infection on Saturday.

He said 12 districts showed a decrease in infections and only four districts saw an increase, including Sandakan with double-digit cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu and Penampang recorded different daily infection trends.

“The daily infections in Kota Kinabalu has increased sharply by 24 to 56 cases, whereas that of Penampang has decreased by 34 to only 14 cases today.

“More than 80 per cent of the new cases in Kota Kinabalu are sporadic infections,” he added.

Of the 93 new cases, 92 were in Category 1 and 2, and the remaining one in Category 4.