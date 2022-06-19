CovidNow: Over 77 pct of children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (June 19): Over 77 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 77.4 per cent or a total of 221,291 children of this age group in the state have received two vaccine doses.

This was well ahead of the national rate of 36.2 per cent, which translated into 1,286,790 fully vaccinated children across the country.

Other states and territories that also recorded children vaccination rate above the national rate were Melaka (47.1 per cent), Penang (43.8 per cent), Johor (43.3 per cent), Klang Valley (43 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (41.5 per cent).

For adolescents, a total of 271,663 or 93.9 per cent of those aged 12-17 in Sarawak have been fully immunised.

Nationally, 93.6 per cent or a total of 2,911,664 adolescents have been administered two vaccine doses.

In terms of total population, Sarawak recorded an 84.2 per cent which translated into 2,387,444 fully vaccinated individuals, while 55.7 per cent or 1,573,494 individuals have been given the booster doses.

At the national level, 83.3 per cent or a total of 27,199,648 individuals have been fully inoculated, while 49.4 per cent or 16,127,292 individuals have been administered the booster doses.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage rate was 53.6 per cent, the seventh lowest in the country yesterday.

This was below the national rate of 60.1 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Perlis (57.9 per cent), Perak (54.9 per cent), Terengganu (54.8 per cent), Sabah (50 per cent), Melaka (47.6 per cent), Penang (47.5 per cent), Putrajaya (45 per cent) and Pahang (35 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage rate at a mere 14.3 per cent.