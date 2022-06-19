CovidNow: Sarawak records 325 new Covid-19 cases from June 12-18

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak recorded a total of 325 new Covid-19 cases from June 12-18, bringing the total infections to 307,317, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state had 31 new infections yesterday, the second lowest for the week.

On June 14, Sarawak recorded the highest number of new cases at 76, followed by June 15 (62 new cases), June 17 (53 new cases), June 12 (40 new cases) and June 16 (38 new cases).

The lowest number of new infections for the week was 25 cases on June 13.

To date, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,738, of which 379 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 17.5 per cent of the infections recorded in Sarawak, followed by the 18-29 age group (15.4 per cent), the 40-49 age group (14.8 per cent), the 60-69 age group (12.6 per cent) and the 70-79 age group (10.5 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 14,195 new Covid-19 cases were recorded during the same period of time.

On June 15, Malaysia recorded the highest number of new infections at 2,320, followed by June 17 (2,130 new cases), June 18 (2,127 new cases), June 13 (2,092 new caes) and June 16 (2,033 new cases).

The only two days that the country saw new infections below the 2,000-mark were June 12 and June 14 at 1,571 cases and 1,922 cases respectively.

As of yesterday, Malaysia had a total of 4,538,922 Covid-19 cases.

The country’s death toll was 35,732, of which, 7,579 were BID cases.