GRS has own way to unite and accept parties – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has its own way to unite and accept parties that have applied to be part of the coalition.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, said GRS will not rush in making decisions as what it does or will do is in the interest of the state and for the sake of uniting political parties in the state.

“That is his opinion… we in GRS have plans because what we are doing is for the benefit of the state and unity of political parties in Sabah,” he said when asked to comment on UPKO Vice President Datuk Ewon Benedick’s statement questioning the sincerity of GRS in uniting local political parties.

Ewon when officiating UPKO Kimanis’ tripartite general meeting in Membakut on Saturday opined that GRS had failed to fulfil its objective of uniting the local political parties in Sabah.

Ewon said that GRS had not accepted Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into its fold.

“This shows that GRS is not living up to its objective of uniting local political parties … they failed to walk the talk so far. Many friends in GRS spoke about the coalition’s vision which is to unite Sabah’s local parties. The irony is that while they accepted USNO into the coalition, they did not do the same for KDM, PCS and LDP. So to me, the ‘talk’ sounds strong in sentiment and spirit but not in reality,” he said.

Hajiji who was met after officiating the Sabah Cocoa Festival 2022 here on Sunday said, “give us room (because) we cannot rush into things. We have our own way of uniting and accepting parties who want to be part of GRS.”

To the question about the applications by Parti KDM, PCS, LDP and Harapan, Hajiji said they are being given due and diligent consideration.