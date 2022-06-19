Kian Kok Middle School to offer catering class

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Kian Kok Middle School will officially offer a catering class starting in January next year to meet the local market demand, said the Board of Directors chairman Datuk Clement Yeh.

He said the traditional education model must change to help children improve their competitiveness in the future society.

He said the catering class is the first step for Kian Kok Middle School to expand its diversified education.

He said the technical and vocational education is a combination of technology and occupation, whereby students not only undergo theoretical courses, but also learn the operational aspects of business.

“After graduating from high school, students can enter university for science or technology or the workforce indirectly.

“In other words, graduation means employment,” he said at the topping out ceremony for the school’s eight-storey multipurpose building here on Saturday.

The guest of honour for the event was Datin Seri Panglima Tseu Yee Ming.

Yeh said students who undergo technical and vocational training will have a greater advantage in society and better opportunities to start a business.

On another note, he said the new building is expected to be completed by the end of this year and be operational next year.

“With the rental income, we hope to create more educational space and choices for children and improve the standard of teaching at the school.

Yeh also expressed his gratitude to the late chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Tan Siu Lin, the Father of Kian Kok Development, for his visionary plan to construct the building to support the school.

Meanwhile, organizing chairman Sim Kay Siong said the groundbreaking of the multipurpose building was held in 2013.

“From the demolition of the old building, preparation for construction, facing the lack of funds and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said all members of Kian Kok Middle School remained steadfast in honoring the wish of the late Datuk Seri Panglima Tan Siu Lin to support the school with the building.

He said the building provides a long-term solution to alleviate the financial difficulties of Kian Kok Middle School.

“In addition to the rental income to cover the administrative expenses, the Board of Directors will devote themselves to developing diversified education in terms of technical and vocational classes.

“Not only that, with the advancement of science and technology, the school’s

teaching equipment also needs a sum of money to upgrade to keep up with the times, so as to improve the competitiveness of students who seek employment in the future.”

At present, Sim said the construction of the multi-purpose building is still short of RM10 million.

He said the organizing committee has adopted electronic wallet to raise funds by scanning a QR code to support the development of Chinese education.

On the other hand, Henry Tan, who represented Tseu in her welcoming speech, said Kian Kok Middle School, which was founded in 1963, has been providing mother tongue education for Chinese students in a non-profit manner.

“Like the other 60 Chinese secondary schools in Malaysia, we promote and preserve our Chinese culture, tradition and values so that we can pass it down to the next generation,” he said through a video.

He added that Mandarin is becoming a more and more common language in the world, with an increasing number of people learning it.

“I believe Kian Kok Middle School can become a bridge in allowing more Malaysians of all ethnic groups to understand and learn the Chinese culture.”