One of two missing students found drowned in Penampang

PENAMPANG (June 19): One of the two Form Five students who were reported missing when they were swept away by strong river current at Sungai Timpangoh, Kampung Pogunon in Penampang, was found drowned on Sunday.

The body of Harold Walter, 17, was discovered by a search and rescue team around 2.45pm at Kampung Pagansakan, about three kilometers from where he was first reported missing on Saturday.

The other missing boy, Tomansi Olaf, also aged 17, has not been found yet.

Harold and Tomansi together with Jeremiah Maxwell; Constant Felix; Jameson Johnwai and Bryan Lee, all students from SM St Michael in Penampang, were swimming in the river during the heavy rain when they were swept away by strong current.

Penampang fire and rescue station chief Zeno Tingalan said investigation revealed that the boys had initially planned to play football but cancelled their game and instead went for a dip in the river.

The boys were believed to have been drifted away from each other by the strong water current.

One of them was found stuck to a tree before he was rescued, while the other boys were rescued along the river bank, said Zeno.

Search operation for Tomansi continues.