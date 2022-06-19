PAS suggests building another water catchment area in Miri

MIRI (June 19): Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner, Jofri Jaraiee is urging Laku Management Sdn Bhd to have another water catchment area for emergencies to prevent water supply disruption.

In a press statement yesterday, Jofrie who is also Miri PAS chief said building a new water catchment area would overcome the problem of water supply disruption due to leaking or broken pipes.

“So now consumers are asking why Laku is slow in solving the problem of leaking pipes (on June 9) before the same thing happened again (on June 16)?

“If the water pipe was leaking because it was too old, then it needs to be replaced with new, more durable pipe,” he said.

Currently, only Lambir Water Treatment Plant is operating 24 hours as a water collection centre during the water crisis here while other water collection centres were operating up to 9pm or midnight.

“Many affected residents complained that no water tankers came to their areas so they had to collect rainwater and buy bottled water for drinking and cooking. Some areas are also getting murky, smelly tap water,” he added.

He urged Laku to solve this problem promptly and prevent similar incidents in the future.