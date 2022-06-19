Penang exco Jagdeep Singh in hospital following attack

GEORGE TOWN (June 19): Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked on Friday evening.

It is learnt that the Penang lawmaker was at a shop in Tanjung Bungah when an unknown person approached and allegedly shoved him.

In the 8.30pm incident, Jagdeep’s teenage son had tried to help him but the assailant allegedly shoved him as well before fleeing the scene.

Jagdeep, who is local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman, was then taken to the hospital due to injuries from the fall.

It is believed that the 51-year-old hurt his ankle and is in stable condition.

When contacted, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in relation to the case.

He said the suspect was remanded for two days to assist in investigations.

It is believed the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Jagdeep could not be reached for comments. – Malay Mail