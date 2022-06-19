‘Quiet’ hard work pays off for comeback champ

KUCHING (June 19): It was a triumphant comeback for Awang Mohamad Azizul Ghani, who was crowned ‘Champion of Champions’ at this year’s Mr Kuching bodybuilding championship, staged at the MBKS Garden Park yesterday evening (June 18).

The 36-year-old entrepreneur flexed his way to victory in the Above-75kg category before clinching the overall champion’s trophy in the all-winners showdown.

“I think I last competed in 2018, and went on to prepare for more competitions – then, Covid-19 struck.

“However, it was not all that bad. It allowed my to put more focus on my business, but at the same time, I also continued my training.

“This win has surely put fire in my soul, and I will continue on in this sport that I love,” said the Kuchingite.

Azizul outflexed silver-medallist Mohamad Sani Sanawi from Sri Aman and newcomer Adrian Goh in the Above-75kg fight, and repeated the feat in the finale after battling it out with fellow category winners, Daubline Timbol (Under-65kg) and Joseph Ladi (65.1kg – 75kg).

In addition, Daubline also won the Novice (Newcomer) category, beating the other nine contestants.

There were also two Athletic Physique categories staged, where the respective 170cm Below and Above winners were Adzli Suhaili and Faiz Nurhan Jeman.

Prizes were presented by Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is also the president of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association.

The championship, which gathered 20 seasoned and new athletes, was the first event organised by Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA).

According to president George Awi William, KDBBA was officially registered as a sports body under the Sports Development Act 1997, on March 21 this year.

“It was a challenge in organising our maiden event, but we pulled through – thanks to those who first came to support us.

“In this regard, I’m obliged to convey our deepest gratitude to Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; Kuching South City Council (MBKS); Borneo Bodybuilding Supplement and Footsie Q Reflexology.

“We do hope that more support would come in and support this new association, as we all strive to develop this sport especially in Kuching Division,” he said in his opening speech.

Meanwhile, Wee said he was encouraged to see many new faces compete in Mr Kuching 2022.

“When I saw the list just now, there’s a Novice category and how delightful it was to see so many new talents on that list. This goes to show that bodybuilding in Sarawak is very much ‘alive and kicking’.

“To these new talents, I would like to remind you that our international champions, Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah once stood in your place years ago – they all began as newcomers too.

“So believe in yourselves, work hard, keep up the good work and always strive to reach your goals,” he said.

MBKS councillors Goh Tze Hui and Kho Teck Wan, former Sarawak bodybuilding head judge Kapitan Desmond Thian were also present.