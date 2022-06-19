Rhinos let their guard down after taking lead – Ong

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Datuk Ong Kim Swee said he was not overly concerned with the Rhinos missing two penalty kicks in the 2-1 win over Sri Pahang FC in Likas on Saturday.

The Sabah FC head coach, instead, highlighted the team’s tendency to let their guard down especially after taking a comfortable lead in their Super League matches.

Kim Swee described the match against Sri Pahang FC was a game of two halves, with Sabah FC in superior form in the opening 45 minutes before Sri Pahang led by the impressive Manuel Hidalgo having the upper hand of the homesters.

In fact, it was in the second half that Sabah FC missed two great chances to kill off the game having taken a 2-0 lead through goals from Neto Pessoa and Taiki Kagayama inside 20 minutes of the opening half.

Captain Baddrol Bakthiar had the chance to extend the lead but saw his penalty kick go over the bar.

That allowed Sri Pahang to pull a goal back also from the spot with Hidalgo firing low to the right to beat goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

Against the run of play, Sabah FC were then awarded a second penalty late on but Pessoa saw his effort saved brilliantly by Sri Pahang custodian Muhammad Zarif Irfan Hishamuddin.

The missed penalty nearly cost Sabah the full three points but Kim Swee expressed confidence that whoever takes the next penalty kick would be able to convert them.

“It’s tough to explain when it comes to penalty kick … I noticed the supporters were saddened after the team missed two chances from the spot.

“Sometime we score and some other time we don’t … that’s the nature of it.

“However, they (Baddrol and Pessoa) had tried their best but we must not forget the opposing goalkeeper, he must have found enough confidence after we missed the first one.

“My advice to the team is to be better and try to take the chances well in the future,” said Kim Swee after the match.

Commenting further on the game, Kim Swee praised the players, especially their form in the first half.

“However, we lost our momentum in the second half … we took things lightly after taking the lead and when Sri Pahang pulled a goal back, the pressure was on us to defend the advantage.

“We can’t afford to commit the same mistakes … we need to focus and show the same performance we had in the first half,” he added.

With the hard-earned win, Sabah remain among the top teams in the top half of the 12-team table having collected 18 points from six wins and two losses.

The Rhinos will next take on Selangor FC on June 28 before playing in their second successive away fixture against Negeri Sembilan FC on July 3.