SUPP man sends open letter to BNM on bank fraud

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau chief Milton Foo has asked Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) if it is a violation of BNM’s standard operating procedures for banks to allow multiple online transfers within the same day.

In an open letter to BNM yesterday, Foo asked the central bank that if commercial banks did not take due precautionary measures such as calling customers to verify authenticity of transfers, can action be taken against the bank

When BNM requires banks to do so, “What is the time frame for the bank to complete investigation and render ‘fair redress’ to victims?”

“What action can BNM take against bank account holders who lent their mule accounts to fraudulent syndicates or criminals?” he questioned.