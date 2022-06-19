Women institution members urged to support state govt’s devt agenda

SARIKEI (June 19): Members of Sarawak Federation of Women Institute (PPWS) here have been urged to support the state government’s agenda to spearhead Sarawak towards a developed state by 2030.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, in making the call when officiating at PPWS 60th anniversary celebration at its headquarters here yesterday morning, said that by working closely with the government, PPWS members would be able to contribute substantially towards the community.

“With the government support I believe PPWS members could make their presence felt in the community,” he said.

Huang said PPWS Sarikei branch also had a share of funds from the minor rural project (MRP) or rural transformation project (RTP), adding that he had approved a RM80,000 RTP fund for upgrading of PPWS headquarters here.

He also advised the members to grab every opportunity made available by the state government to improve their living standard and that of the community.

During the function Huang also presented an MRP grant to help PPWS cover the expenses for organising the celebration.

PPWS branch chairperson Yong Sing Yii and PPWS Sibu/Sarikei/Kapit executive committee members Dayang Mariam Abang Mustapha and Datin Mary Masing were also present at the event.