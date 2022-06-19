Youths salutes fathers as everyday heroes

KUCHING (June 19): Not all heroes wear capes, skin-tight spandex suits or have superpowers.

The everyday hero could simply be Dad. This Father’s Day, thesundaypost interviewed several young adults for their views on fathers as heroes.

“My father is my hero. He is always there for me and has taught me to be a good man,” said supervisor Mohammad Asmady Yussof, 30, who idolises his father and buddy.

To teacher Bong Kim Ni, 24, her hero father can do everything. She said he repairs cars and farms to make a living but still found the time to make terrific wooden furniture to make a perfect home for the family.

“My father always provides everything for us. He is always there to listen and advise,” she said, adding that though her father is not one to express his affection, his actions show his love and care.

Twenty-five year old Abdul Yazeed Hamzani Sapheri who is in the civil service attributes his father for grounding in him the values of hard work and diligence.

“I remember my father had to hold down three jobs. He had a main job, selling lifestyle products and helped my mom sell curry puffs at 2am. As a kid, I never understood the hard work it took. As an adult I find it hard to balance two jobs, so it amazes me that my father could do that while handling five kids.

“His diligence paid off as he is now holding a great position in a private agency, which is a big deal for a nobody from Spaoh. I’m proud of you dad, Happy Father’s Day,” he said.

Florence Koh Shay Yee, 23, also a teacher, said her dad is always there when she needed him, is patient, supportive and understanding. She noticed her father is often tired from waking up early in the morning to work and coming home late.

Meanwhile, Thian Fui Chien, 34, who works in Coway service team said his father is his hero for taking good care of the family, doing his best to provide for them and giving them a good education.

He remembers his father who is a good cook for the family’s special weekend meals.