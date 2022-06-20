18 men, three women arrested for alleged drug-related activities

KUCHING (June 20): Eighteen men and three women were arrested by the Sarawak Narcotics Criminial Investigation Department (NCID) on June 18 in Betong for drug possession worth RM13,230.

During the special operation conducted in two locations, namely Jalan Tisak in Betong and Beladin, they also seized property worth RM35,476.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the NCID launched a special operation to curb drug-related activities which led to the 21 arrests.

The three women are being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act respectively.

The male suspects are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Urine tests conducted on the suspects found the 18 male suspects and one female suspect to be positive for Methamphetamine while the two other female suspects tested negative for drugs.

“Four of the suspects also had past criminal records tied to drug-related activities while two others have past criminal records on drugs and criminal activity,” Mohd Azman said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters on Monday afternoon.

He said the seizure of the drugs, suspected to be syabu, is estimated to be worth RM13,230.

“The modus operandi the suspects made use of was the jungle area in Jalan Tisak as their ‘drug pot’ for their drug-related activities, which were believed to be active from morning to late evening.

“In Beladin, the drug-related activities were carried out at one of the suspect’s house. The supply of drugs are suspected to have been obtained from a man who was identified by the police in Beladin area. The suspect would then repackage the drugs and sell them to local drug addicts,” he said.

The property from the drug-related activity was seized under Section 25 of the Forfeiture of Property Act 1988 and involved cash amounting to RM7,488 and jewellery estimated to be worth RM27,988.

“A remand application was made in the Betong Magistrates’ Court under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code on June 19 and saw one female suspect remanded for six days until June 24 while 20 other suspects were released on police bail while waiting for pathology, chemical reports and investigation papers to be completed,” Mohd Azman said.

He added the police, especially NCID, will continue to do their raids to curb drug distribution and drug abuse as well as eliminate the sources of supply, finance and syndicate assets.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Sarawak NCID chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah and Sarawak Marine Police Commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali.