Abg Jo: Stoking factionalism in PBB will lead to its break-up

KUCHING (June 20): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Sunday reminded both party leaders and members not to form factions as it will lead to the break-up of PBB.

He urged everyone to stay united and work towards making PBB the strongest party in Sarawak.

“Now, it is also strong, but for how long depends on us,” Abang Johari, who is the state premier, said in his winding-up speech at the party’s triennial delegates’ convention (TDC) here.

He said he was grateful that a tussle over positions had not happened, which, in turn, had allowed the party to grow stronger.

“We have seen many parties with many warlords, fighting among themselves. These parties disintegrated,” he said, citing the defunct Sarawak National Party (SNAP) as an example.

“But in PBB, there are no warlords. Perhaps, lower-level leaders know the time has not yet come for them to take over key posts in the party as they still need leadership training.

“Just like me. Be patient.”

Abang Johari asked potential young leaders not to worry, saying, “If it is you who will be holding key positions in the party, it will be you. It is determined by God.”

He said there is no need for them to fight for positions as they will move up the leadership ladder one rung at a time.

“It must be done in a brotherly manner, but don’t go all out, using money to secure positions. Our party will break-up,” he said.

He also said when the time comes, he will step down as party president.

“The same goes for the branch level and that is why we have the 18-to-28 group for the future of our party,” he said.

Abang Johari was returned unopposed as PBB president, along with Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan as deputy presidents.

Federal Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and state Minister of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom were also returned unopposed as senior vice-presidents.

Abang Johari congratulated the new line-up of the party’s supreme council, saying, “We will work as a team. Let us all fight for the future of Sarawak.” — Malay Mail