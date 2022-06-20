Agong undergoes treatment for leg pain

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is currently receiving treatment and is under specialist’s observation at a hospital here after complaining of pain in the leg.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, however, said His Majesty’s health condition is generally good and not worrying.

As such, he said all programmes involving the King have been postponed to a date to be announced later.

“His Majesty is expected to return to Istana Negara soon after completing the treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadil said the public have been asked to pray for the King to be blessed with quick recovery and continuing good health. – Bernama