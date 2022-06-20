Chang to JPN: Explain delay in issuing IC to applicants granted citizenship

SIBU (June 20): The National Registration Department (JPN) should explain the delay in issuing national identity cards (IC) to applicants who have been successfully granted Malaysian citizenship, said former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

Chang said it came to her attention recently that two of the cases which she had help to apply and obtain successful citizenship from the Home Ministry (KDN) have still not been issued their national identity card by JPN.

She said the two applicants had received their letter of approval for their citizenship application from KDN in February 2020 and October 2020, respectively and had proceeded to JPN Sibu to get their Certificate of Malaysia Citizenship soon after.

Previously, Chang said successful applicants would only have to wait for two to three months for the national identity card to be processed and to be issued to them by JPN.

“However, for these two cases, the applicants have been waiting until today and their identity card is still not issued to them yet,” she said in a statement.

In April 2022, Chang said the second applicant had received a letter from JPN Putrajaya telling him that his application for the national identity card would not be able to be processed unless and until he sent them “buktikeberadaan” in Malaysia such as school records and confirmation from community leaders.

She said this is not right as what JPN demanded from these applicants are in fact, documents to support the applicants’ eligibility to be conferred the citizenship.

“And all these documents had already been submitted to the KDN and who have approved their application based on them. Once the KDN has decided and approved the citizenship application, JPN has to follow the approval by issuing them the national identity cards,” she added.

Chang said both cases were applications made under Article 15A of Federal Constitution, which means that the applications were granted under special circumstances to those under 21 years old.

“Hence, as long as the applicants have received their Certificate of Citizenship, JPN has no business delaying or refusing to issue their national identity card.”

“Furthermore, these applicants were legally adopted under our Sarawak Adoption Ordinance which means that our District office had already decided that they have Sarawak connection and are residing in Sarawak.

“By requiring the “buktikeberadaan” again, is JPN, as a federal agency questioning or ignoring the authority of not only the KDN and also of our state agency ie (that is) our district office?” she asked.

Chang said the latest case of the former border scout who was denied ambulance transfer due to citizenship woes is a heart-breaking case of how the lack of citizenship may pose a threat to lives.

She also said there is no point for ministers and government heads to only successfully address every individual case that came to the attention of the media.

“There are in fact hundreds of cases where the applicants and individuals involved prefer to shun publicity on their private and personal plight as they prefer to maintain their anonymity.”

However, Chang said in an increasing number of cases, the applicants are finding that they need to pay the price of adverse publicity if they should ever hope for the citizenship and identity card to be granted and issued to them.

“Hence, for those who have already received their much awaited Certificate of Citizenship from KDN, JPN, as the last stop, should cut out all red tapes and bureaucracy and not delay or deny these people their national identity card, which is their most prized document to prove that they belong to this state and country.”