Chinese Muslim cultural centre proposed in KK

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): The Malaysia Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA) Sabah plans to build a cultural centre to showcase the uniqueness of the community’s culture.

MACMA national president Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the association had met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and submitted their proposal for the cultural centre to the latter for consideration.

Dr Taufiq who was met at MACMA’s welcoming dinner for delegates of its 28th annual general meeting here on Sunday night, said that the project is expected to cost RM15 million.

“This Chinese Muslim cultural centre will be located in the state capital and during our courtesy call on the Chief Minister, we forwarded the proposed building plans as well as the location of the centre,” he said.

The location is a strategic one as MACMA wants the centre to be easily accessible to visitors both domestic and international.

“We want them to visit the centre so they can learn about our culture and tradition which is very unique. We are Muslims but we still hold on strongly to our Chinese culture and preserve it.

“By visiting the centre, they can learn and understand the life of a Chinese Muslim,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister had responded positively to the proposal.

Dr Taufiq said that funds for the building, which they hope can start construction by next year, would come from MACMA as well as its members in Sabah.

“We will also be applying for an allocation from the government as well as organise a fund-raising campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Arifin Mohd Arif who represented the Chief Minister as the guest of honour at the dinner, said he would follow up on the association’s proposal of a cultural centre in Kota Kinabalu.

Arifin when met after the dinner and asked to comment on the matter, said MACMA’s proposal was a good one as not only would the centre be a reference centre to the cultural practices of the Chinese Muslim community in Sabah, it would also serve as a tourism attraction.

“What is important is that the cultural centre will symbolize the value of religious tolerance in our state and country which is multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious.

“I believe that the cultural centre supports efforts to uphold civilization and cultural values that are harmonious and cohesive regardless of religion. It symbolizes a union of Chinese civilization and art in Sabah,” he said.

Earlier Arifin delivered Hajiji’s speech at the dinner where the latter said the Muslim community plays an important role through the MACMA platform as a bridge to unity between the local Muslim and non-Muslim communities domestically, nationally and globally.

Hajiji pointed out that the rakyat in Sabah are seen as the best model in maintaining the spirit of unity that transcends differences in political ideology, culture and beliefs.

“The attitude of mutual tolerance, respect and acceptance of religious and cultural differences are among the factors that strengthen unity among the people of various races in the state,” he said, adding that MACMA delegates from all over the country can see for themselves the unity that exists in the state.

The Chief Minister said all the noble practices are important characteristics that are always taken care of and nurtured by the community to be responsible for strengthening mutual friendship without borders.

“Therefore, in this case, I have high hopes that all kinds of efforts and measures taken specifically to form a society with a spirit of unity will always be given added value so that cross-cultural functions always color the harmony and well-being of society.

“This is important so that the attitude of mutual respect grows in the soul of the community and at the same time becomes the backbone and core to the formation of a plural society in Malaysia,” he said.

Hajiji called on all communities to work together to strengthen unity among the people of various races and religions in the country.