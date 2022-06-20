Civil servant, cook claim trial to corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): A civil servant and a cook claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Monday to separate corruption charges.

The cases of Mahriyatty Ag. Bahrin, 42, and Syarafi Syahir Kasah, 30, were heard before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

In the first case, Mahriyatty, who is a deputy director, faces 46 charges involving amount of RM55,020.

The charges stated that the amounts involved were between RM500 and RM3,000 with most of the money banked into the accused’s account between July 15, 2019 and January 5, 2021.

The alleged money was given to the accused as an inducement to speed up the upgrading of bumiputera license, to make bumiputera license and to support in speeding up upgrading bumiputera license.

Apart from that, the alleged gratification also in regard to food services which allegedly involved the company of Mahriyatty’s relative and to allegedly deceive an accountant that there was allegedly a meeting and food services when in fact it was never held.

The alleged offences were committed at two bank branches in the City area and Sipitang, and at an office here.

The court released Mahriyatty, who was represented by counsel Zahir Shah, on a bail of 25,000 deposited with RM10,000 and one local surety.

In the second case, Syarafi faces four bribery charges involving RM4,300.

The four charges stated that Syarafi had allegedly accepted RM1,500, RM1,300, RM800 and RM700 which were banked into his account as an inducement to allegedly get contractor certificates.

The alleged offences were committed at a bank branch in Sipitang between July 24, 2020 and November 10, 2020.

Syarafi was granted RM5,000 bail with RM3,000 deposit with one local surety.

Both Mahriyatty and Syarafi’s cases will be mentioned on July 21 for handing over relevant documents to be used in their trials.

The court also ordered for both of them to surrender their passports to the court if any, not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witness and to report at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once in two months, pending disposal of their cases.