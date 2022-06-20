Dr Sim: Committee to discuss on maximum amount for longhouse loan scheme

SIBU (June 20): The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will get its committee to discuss on the need to adjust the maximum amount for the longhouse loan scheme in view of the increase in the prices of building materials, said it minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“At the moment, the scheme offers a maximum of RM50,000 loan per household. So instead of RM50,000, we will get our committee to discuss this,” he said when officiating at “Rabies and African Swine Fever Awareness” programme cum “Ngiling Bidai” at Rumah Bunsie Tiboh in Salim Belalang here yesterday.

Earlier, Dr Sim, who is also Deputy Premier, said that the state government had allocated RM50 million per year for the scheme since 2020.

He said with the RM100 million allocation in the past two years, the number of longhouses that benefited from the interest-free loan scheme had increased tremendously.

“The number was equivalent to five years of the number of longhouses benefiting from the scheme before the state government approved the amount. The number will continue to increase,” he added.

He said the scheme was first introduced by the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak with an allocation of RM20 million.

The amount was then reduced to RM10 million per year and when the Pakatan Harapan government took over, the allocation was put on hold, he added.

“The federal government provided the RM10 million allocation again when the power shifted at the federal level.

“Then I asked our premier about the matter. RM10 million per year was insufficient with a long waiting list and it takes too slow to process.

“So, two years ago the state government started the RM50 million allocation for the scheme,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.