Expo featuring rural micro tourism players

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): The inaugural Sabah Travel and Tourism Expo 2022 (Sattex 2022) featuring rural micro tourism players will be held at the ground floor of ITCC Mall Penampang from June 24 to 26, 10am to 8pm.

Organizing chairlady Datuk Dayang Hajah Khatijah Datu Bachtiyal said the event aims to stimulate the tourism industry which has been devastated by the pandemic.

She said there will be 110 booths that showcase domestic tourism in Sabah, district tourism associations, accommodations, airlines, cultures, handicraft, local products and traditional food such as tuhau, ambuyat and Sipitang satay.

“We are showcasing smaller, rural tourism players that are lesser known because they have not been highlighted as much, such as rabbit and alpaca farms, despite being comparatively good and unique,” she said in a press conference here on Monday.

In line with the Malaysian Family aspiration, she said government tourism agencies from Malacca, Selangor and Terengganu will also be participating in Sattex in effort to stimulate two-way tourism exchanges with other states.

Khatijah said the three-day expo is expected to attract 15,000 visitors and hit more than RM1 million in sales from the travel packages and promotions.

She added that MASwings and Malindo Air have sponsored 10 air tickets as lucky draw prizes, while the main prize of tickets to Bali and Langkawi are sponsored by QVC vacation club.

Other activities held in conjunction with the event are traditional dance and music performance, blood donation campaign, cooking competition, children drawing and colouring competition, artists’ performance, tourism forum and workshop.

Those who are interested to participate in the activities can register at the organizer ESM Exhibitor Relation’s counter on June 24.