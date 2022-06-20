Firemen extricate car accident victims pinned to their seats in Miri

MIRI (June 20): Two women had to be extricated from their seats after the car they were travelling in was involved in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Permai here last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, they received a distress call on the accident at 9.43pm and a team of eight personnel from the Lopeng fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a car was involved in a single-vehicle accident whereby it had crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

“The accident left two female victims pinned to the driver’s and front passenger’s seats,” the spokesperson said.

After making an inspection, the Bomba team extricated the victims using rescue equipment and a stretcher.

Both victims had been sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment and the operation ended at 10.30pm.