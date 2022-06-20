IOI Corp on the mend with workers, new plant

KUCHING (June 20): IOI Corporation Bhd (IOI Corp) is taking measures to address its labour shortage of about 20 per cent, with most of the labour shortage taking place in Peninsular Malaysia.

To alleviate the problem, IOI has mechanised its estate processes in Peninsular Malaysia.

In other corporate updates, IOI has received approvals to recruit 800 workers from Indonesia and Nepal, which AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) belueve will arrive in Malaysia by July.

“We have assumed that IOI’s fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production would fall by 4.5 per cent in FY22 and then recover by four per cent in FY23,” it said in its analysis.

“The improvement in IOI’s FY23 FFB output is expected to be underpinned by good rainfall in FY22, dissipating lagged effects of haze and drought in 3Q2019, together with the arrival of foreign workers.”

IOI’s FFB production has been falling since FY19.

AmInvestment Bank thinks that IOI’s cost of production (ex-mill) would increase to RM1,600 per tonne in FY22 and more than RM2,000 per tonne in FY23 due to higher costs of fertiliser and wages.

“Fertiliser costs have doubled this year while higher minimum wage is expected to increase the cost of production by two to three per cent,” it said.

“IOI has not reduced its fertiliser application even though fertiliser costs have surged.

“We understand that the volatility in palm product prices resulted in the erosion in the EBIT margin of the refining unit in 3QFY22.

“Also, 30 per cent-owned Bunge Loders was affected by fair value losses in derivatives. Going forward, as CPO prices have declined, we reckon that there could be a recovery in the EBIT margin of the downstream division (refining and oleochemicals).”

AmInvestment Bank observed that the construction of IOI’s new oleochemical plant in Penang is anticipated to be completed in 3Q2022. The oleochemical plant is expected to increase IOI’s production capacity by 110,000 tonnes to 890,000 tonnes per year.

It thus forecast IOI’s manufacturing revenue to increase by 10 per cent to RM13.1 billion in FY23 due to the commissioning of the oleochemical plant.

“However, we do not expect the plant to be profitable in the first year of operation as it takes time to ramp up utilisaation rates.”