KL police kill robbery suspect in shootout, arrest eight accomplices

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): City police said a 40-year-old robbery suspect was killed in a shootout here on Saturday.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the man was fatally shot by personnel from the Special Investigations Division (D9) during the incident at a condominium in Taman Salak Selatan around 10pm.

“During the raid, the suspect fired several shots toward our personnel. In self-defence, our personnel returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead later.

“A CZ 75 which is a semi-automatic pistol and a hand grenade was found to be in the suspect’s possession,” he told a press conference here.

Azmi said an armed robbery had taken place on November 11 last year, in which three suspects including the deceased had escaped with cash and jewellery totalling some RM693,000 from a home in Tasik Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

On the deceased’s record, Azmi said the man was previously arrested for murder, armed robbery, illegal firearms possession, burglary, breach of detention order, arson, criminal intimidation and various drug offences.

Following the shootout, Azmi said police raids were conducted across the Klang Valley, resulting in the arrests of eight more suspects believed to be accomplices of the deceased.

Those arrested were locals aged 28 to 67.

An additional CZ 75 semi-automatic pistol was also seized in the ensuing raids.

“Based on the series of arrests, we have managed to solve several cases, including 15 robberies we are currently investigating,” Azmi added. – Malay Mail