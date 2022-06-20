Man dies from electrocution when installing TV antenna in Bekenu

MIRI (June 20): A 39-year-old man was electrocuted while installing a television antenna at his house in Kampung Keluru Jaya, Bekenu here on Sunday.

The man was electrocuted when an aluminum pole he was using came into contact with an overhead cable, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said.

He said the Batu Niah Fire Station was deployed to the scene some 47km away, after receiving a call at 3.59pm.

“Upon arrival, the team was told by the victim’s family that he was installing the antenna using an aluminum pole in the yard of their house. He collapsed when the pole struck the electric cable,” he said in a statement.

The victim was sent to the Bekenu Health Clinic by his family, Ahmad Nizam added.

“The victim’s family later confirmed that he had died following the incident,” he said.