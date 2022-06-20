Mayor Wee distributes buns in conjunction with Father’s Day

KUCHING (June 19): Distribution of buns was carried out at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Park, Malaysia-China Friendship Park and Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday in conjunction with the Father’s Day.

On hand to distribute the gift was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng in appreciation of all fathers on this special occasion.

“Fathers are less likely to express their love and feelings but Father’s Day provides us a chance to let our father apprehend that we know how much they love and care for us,” he said in a statement today.

Wee said Father’s Day should serve as an occasion to remind the community of the “special fatherly bonding”.

He also reminded people that showing love and appreciation must not stop on Father’s Day, but such gesture should continue by the children.

“Fathers are a significant figure in our lives. They provide a sense of security and safety towards their child. They willingly sacrifice and never stop supporting their family as it is their nature and their responsibility to ensure their family is well taken care of,” he pointed out.

Wee hoped to see everyone appreciating their father more often.

According to him, a father’s love is unconditional.

“Remember all the things that they did to raise us. Despite living in a very tough world, they managed to ensure that we have food, shelter and other necessities of life,” he said.

He added: “Thank you for your continual sacrifice, commitment and hard work. We would not be here without your support and guidance.”