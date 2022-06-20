Pilot project to ease traffic congestion at two Sibu schools starts to show positive results, says Chieng

SIBU (June 20): The Sibu Traffic Committee’s pilot project at two serious bottleneck areas, namely the stretch along SMK Sacred Heart and Catholic High School here, has started to show positive results, said the committee chairman Joseph Chieng.

In giving this observation on the project which started last Monday, Chieng, however, was quick to point out that there is much room for further improvement.

“After five days of school days (since the project kicked-off last Monday) – it (traffic situation) seems to improve a lot, but we still need to continue improving this.

“We really appreciate the cooperation from parents, school, council (Sibu Municipal Council), police and Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps),” said the Bukit Assek assemblyman when met on the sidelines of the singing competition here last night.

The contest was organised by the Federation of Seven Clan Associations and its president Ying Tieng Chai was also present.

For the record, the pilot project, expected to end this September, is aimed at easing traffic congestion in these two areas before coming up with solutions for further improvement.

Among the measures include imposing traffic control time at these two places, in addition to freeing up two lanes in front of these schools for smooth traffic flow.

Towards this end, Chieng said he has yet to assess the situation during downpours in front of both schools.

“Because during downpours, it is very difficult for Rela and traffic (police) to stand in front – it might be very dangerous for them. So, we don’t know how is the situation (like).

“(But) If parents are able to keep to this trend and be cooperative, I believe that even during rainy days, we will be able to solve this issue.

“But we need to be a little bit more patient when fetching our children from school on rainy days,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chieng welcomed the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government’s initiative to deploy local council traffic wardens to assist with the traffic flow.

“I don’t have the details of the council’s (traffic) wardens (yet), but it is great to see that we have the council wardens.

“It will be very helpful for the school (to ease traffic congestion). And Sibu Traffic Committee welcomes this idea from the Ministry (of Public Health, Housing and Local Government).

“For sure, we will work together to further improve (traffic flow) not only in these two schools but other schools as well,” Chieng said.

In his recent Facebook post, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, had said that five local councils in Sarawak will have their own traffic wardens soon.

He had revealed the five councils are Kuching City South Council (MBKS), Miri City Council (MCC), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

“(We are) building up Sarawak local councils (city and municipal)’s capacity. The Traffic Wardens (are) to help with traffic congestion in cities and towns,” Dr Sim said.