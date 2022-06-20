PJKM records sales of RM4.5 mln state-wide as of June 16

KUCHING (June 20): The Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) has recorded over RM4.5 million in sales at 154 locations throughout Sarawak as of June 16 this year, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak acting director Peter J. Berinus Agang.

Peter, who is also the ministry’s chief enforcement officer for the state, said the programme has benefited over 210,000 households in Sarawak so far.

“Throughout the PJKM programme, various daily necessities are sold at special prices, including chicken, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, flour and vegetables”, he said after a walk-about at Everrise Supermarket in MetroCity, Matang here yesterday.

The programme was implemented with support and cooperation from the Finance Ministry, and Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, as well as their agencies, to reduce cost of living for the people.

It is also supported by strategic partners from the retail industry, including hypermarkets, suppliers and wholesalers.

Peter added that local state legislative assembly members and Members of Parliament (MPs) had also contributed to ease the financial burden of their constituents.

At the national level, he said the programme recorded RM63 million in sales and three million visitors at 2,000 locations nationwide as of May 30 this year.

When asked about the lifting of the maximum price cap on chicken and eggs after June 30, Peter said enforcement teams will continue to monitor the price of goods closely to prevent profiteering.

Members of the public may submit complaints or enquiries to KPDNHEP via WhatsApp on 019-2794317 or 019-848800. Alternatively, download the ‘ezAdu’ mobile application or email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.