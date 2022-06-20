PM announces TVET scholarship programme for B40 students

SHAH ALAM (June 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the implementation of a scholarship programme dubbed Dermasiswa B40 TVET specifically for B40 students pursuing studies in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) at public higher learning institutions under the Higher Education Ministry this year.

Ismail Sabri said this was to motivate and encourage more students to pursue their tertiary studies in TVET, adding that the first intake of the programme would involve 1,000 students.

“The government projects that each intake of the programme will involve a financial implication of RM36.41 million,” he said when officiating at the National TVET Week 2022 here today.

As such, he was confident that the programme would provide more opportunities for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) children, especially from the B40 household, to gain access to education at a higher level and build their own careers in the TVET field.

He said TVET has been identified as one of the 14 game changers in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) as it was time for TVET to be the main choice of youths in preparing themselves for the future, like in other developed countries. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —