Sarawak Marine Police foil five major illegal activities in June

KUCHING (June 20): The Sarawak Marine Police successfully cracked down on various major illegal crime activities in a few separate locations in the state in June.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, among the major criminal activity included illegal sand extraction, fishing in unauthorised areas and diesel smuggling, among others.

He said on June 19 at around 10pm through ‘Ops Kontraban’ conducted at Jalan Setia Raja here, the marine police detained a vehicle suspected to be carrying controlled items without permission.

“From the inspection conducted on the 41-year-old driver, he failed to submit valid documents from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) allowing him to transport the controlled items (diesel).

“The suspect was later arrested and all of the goods, including the vehicle, estimated to be worth RM51,000 were seized for further action,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He explained the suspect’s modus operandi was to purchase diesel at petrol stations and place them at a collection centre before selling it to factories or companies.

In a separate incident on June 18, the marine police detained and conducted checks on a sand dredger at Tanjung Kelei in Lundu district.

“After inspecting the cargo vessel, it was found it was involved in an illegal activity extracting sand.

“Further checks on the vessel found there was no valid document from the Land and Survey Department allowing it to carry out such activity in the area. Conducting illegal activity without the permission from the Land and Survey Department is an offence under the Sarawak Land Act.

“The total seizures made on the vessel and its illegal activity amounting to RM1.2 million were handed over to the Land and Survey Department for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the marine police on June 15 conducted ‘Ops Gelora’ and detained a local fishing trawler boat at a distance of 6.77 nautical miles off the coast of Pulau Talang-Talang here.

The vessel was believed to have been carrying out illegal fishing using trawls.

According to Mohd Azman, checks on the vessel found that the fishermen were fishing in an unauthorised area and is an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“Five locals aged between 19 to 54 years old were arrested and their equipment and items estimated to be worth RM182,000 were confiscated,” he said.

In another incident, the marine police in Sibu also detained a vessel suspected to be transporting diesel along the Batang Rajang river on June 16.

“From checks made on the vessel, it was found it did not have any documents under the Petroleum Development Act nor any permit to store the controlled items estimated to be worth RM2.2 million, which is an offence under the KPDNHEP Act,” he said.

Another incident, which occurred on June 10, the marine police in Sibu detained a vessel extracting sand illegally and further checks found the vessel’s captain failed to show any valid documents to extract sand and that the vessel’s license had also expired.

He said six of the vessel’s crew aged between 25 to 56 years old were detained and their items and equipment worth RM2.6 million were seized.