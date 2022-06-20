Sarawak records 325 Covid-19 cases for Epid Week 24

KUCHING (June 20): Sarawak registered 325 Covid-19 cases for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 24, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This was an increase of 58 cases when compared to the 267 cases recorded in the previous Epid Week.

The committee in its weekly Covid-19 report said for Epid Week 24, a total of 314 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

It also said that there was one Covid-19 fatality recorded in the same week where the death case was registered in Sibu.

To date, Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stands at 307,317.

SDMC in its statement also gave a breakdown of the cases where Kuching continued to record the highest number of cases at 104.

“This is followed by Sibu with 58 cases, Miri (46), Bintulu (30), Serian (16), Samarahan (13), and Limbang (11),” it said.

It also said that 21 districts had recorded single-digit cases namely Bau (8), Sarikei (5), Saratok (4), Betong (3), Meradong (3), Tebedu (3), Sri Aman (2), Kapit (2), Selangau (2), Lawas (2), Subis (2), Sebauh (2), and one each in Mukah, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Julau, Pakan, Belaga, Kanowit, Asajaya, and Marudi.